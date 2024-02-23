AD
Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton is excited about Beyoncé’s country album

todayFebruary 23, 2024

Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA

Beyoncé‘s country music is being welcomed by a legend in the genre. After her song “Texas Hold ‘Em” topped Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart, Dolly Parton shared an Instagram post congratulating her on the feat.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Dolly wrote. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

With her new#1 Hot Country single, Beyoncé is now cemented in Billboard history as the first Black woman, or woman known to be biracial, to have topped the chart. She’s also the first woman to have a #1 song on both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs lists since they became all-genre charts in October 1958, Billboard reports.

“Texas Hold ‘Em,” released Super Bowl Sunday alongside “16 Carriages,” will appear on Beyoncé’s upcoming country album, Act II, which drops March 29.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

