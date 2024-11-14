AD
Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton + Kendra Scott unveil butterfly-filled jewelry collection

todayNovember 14, 2024

ABC News Photo Illustration/KendraScott/Adobe stock

Dolly Parton continues her reign as America’s sweetheart with a whimsical collection of pink butterfly jewelry created in collaboration with Texas-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott.

The collection includes various necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets that range from petite, subtle nods to the singer’s iconic style to bold statement pieces that promise to take center stage in any outfit they’re worn with. Pink and ivory baubles lean heavily into the butterfly motif Dolly is known to love, as well as classic Kendra Scott shapes that pop up throughout the brand’s offerings.

This pairing is particularly special to Kendra, whose own birth year —1974 — coincided with the release of Dolly’s album Love is Like a Butterfly, the title track of which was a #1 hit for the country icon.

Deepening this connection, Kendra designated the 1974 Butterfly Statement Necklace the standout collectible of the collaboration with only 1,974 numbered and certified necklaces produced. Dolly herself owns #1, while Kendra has #1974.

You can shop the collection now at Kendra Scott’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

