Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton, Maddie & Tae + more team for new song

todayOctober 7, 2024

Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Images

Dolly Parton, Maddie & Tae, Jessie James Decker and up-and-comer Callie Twisselman are teaming up for a new song, “Gonna Be You.”

The news arrived on Dolly’s socials on Monday, along with a preview clip of the ladies’ sit-down conversation discussing their journeys in the music industry.

“I am excited to share this with you all soon! A reimagined version of ‘Gonna Be You’ written by Diane Warren and performed by the talented @MaddieandTae, @callietwiss, Jessie James Decker and me is out this Friday and available to pre-save now!” Dolly captioned her post.

“Now that we have this new song together, we decided to sit down together for a heartfelt conversation about life, family and our journeys in show business,” she shares. “We shared laughs, stories and created memories I know everyone will enjoy being a part of.”

Maddie & Tae add, “There are no words to explain what an honor it was to not only sing with @‌DollyParton but sit down for a conversation about life, business, and everything in between!”

“Gonna Be You” and its accompanying interview, titled Dolly, God, Family & Showbusiness, arrives Friday, with the video dropping at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.

You can presave “Gonna Be You” now to hear it as soon as it hits digital platforms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

