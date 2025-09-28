Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas residency, citing ‘health challenges’

AD

Dolly Parton announced Sunday that she is postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

The country icon shared the news in a statement on Instagram.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” the statement read.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.”

“You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you,” the statement continued.

Parton shared that while she can continue working on projects from her Nashville home, she needs “a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

In the statement, Parton also reassured fans she has no plans to retire.

“And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” the statement added. “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

The postponement delays what would have been Parton’s first extended Las Vegas run in 32 years.

Announced in June, the residency titled, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, was scheduled to coincide with the National Finals Rodeo, with six concerts set for Dec. 4-13.

According to a press release, the “hit-driven concert event” was planned to feature seven decades of classics and fan favorites, including “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Coat of Many Colors.”