Dolly Parton releases second wave of Joleans

Dolly Parton (Courtesy of Good American, shot by Inez and Vinoodh)

First “Jolene” was Dolly Parton‘s romantic rival. Now Joleans is the name of her denim-centric collection with Kim Kardashian‘s company Good American.

The first collab dropped in April, and now the second iteration is here, just in time for fall.

“Clothes can tell a story, and Dolly’s Joleans is another chapter in mine,” Dolly says. “Good American helped me take the rhinestones, denim, and flair I’ve loved for years and give them a fresh twist. Together, we wanted to capture the spirit of dressing up, having fun, and feeling fabulous.”

The new update adds 24 pieces that showcase crystal studs, belt accessories and some of the previous bestsellers in a new wash. Prices ranges from about $80 for a T-shirt to a couple hundred for jeans, a jacket or a dress.