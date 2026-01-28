AD
Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton’s ‘Light’ shines for six decades on the ‘Billboard’ charts

todayJanuary 28, 2026

Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” (Butterfly Records)

Dolly Parton now has chart hits spanning 60 years, thanks to her rerecording of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” with Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire on the occasion of her 80th birthday. 

The all-star sing-along scored the highest debut of the week at #41 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, emerging at #1 on Billboard‘s Country Digital Song Sales tally as well.

“This is the best gift I could receive!” Dolly said of the news. “I want to thank the fans, all the radio programmers, and all the streaming partners.”

Dolly’s first chart success came in 1966 with a song she co-wrote and contributed uncredited vocals to: “Put It Off Until Tomorrow” by Bill Phillips. It made it to #6 and was named a BMI Song of the Year.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

