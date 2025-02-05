AD
Dolly Parton’s recorded a duet with Sabrina Carpenter

todayFebruary 5, 2025

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Dolly Parton has recorded a duet with Grammy-winning pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina announced Tuesday that she’s releasing a deluxe version of her album Short n’ Sweet, which won best pop vocal album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, and it’ll include a new collab version of “Please Please Please” with Dolly.

“Short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton,” Sabrina wrote on Instagram. “she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy s***!!!!!”

You can hear Dolly’s new pop collab when Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) drops Feb. 14.

In other Dolly news, the country icon recently announced that her upcoming Dolly: An Original Musical will premiere with a limited four-week run in Nashville beginning in July. 

For tickets and more information, visit dollymusical.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

