Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton’s sister asks for prayers amid singer’s health issues

todayOctober 7, 2025

Dolly Parton (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton‘s sister is rallying fans to pray for the singer amid her recent health issues.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Parton’s sister Freida Parton said she was “up all night praying” for her superstar sibling.

“Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” she wrote. “I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead [sic] to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

She continued, “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

The “Jolene” singer has not publicly disclosed the nature of her health issues. ABC News has reached out to Dolly Parton’s reps and understands that she is continuing to work.

Freida Parton’s Facebook post comes a little more than a week after the singer announced on social media that she was postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she wrote in a statement at the time. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

She continued, “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.”

She added that she had no plans to retire.

Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, was scheduled to coincide with the National Finals Rodeo, with six concerts set for Dec. 4-13.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

