AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dolly thanks fans for new ‘Billboard’ achievement: ‘I take none of this for granted’

todayNovember 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Miller Mobley/NBC

Billboard recently rolled out its 100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time list, and Dolly Parton sits atop the stacked lineup.

Dolly was delighted to hear the news and shared a video with Billboard, thanking them, and her fans, for the honor.

“When I was a little girl, I was sitting around the radio listening to the Grand Ole Opry and hearing all those great big stars like Hank Williams and Kitty Wells and Johnny Cash. I dreamed of what my life could actually become, as well,” Dolly recalls.

“I just want to say a great big thank you to those folks at Billboard. But most of all, to you, the fans. I take none of this for granted,” the global superstar shares. “So thank you for giving me the opportunity to take my music all around the world, and to see my dreams comes true.”

“Just know this from the bottom of my heart: ‘I will always love you,'” Dolly adds while singing the line to her hit song’s melody. 

Other artists on the list include legends such as Patsy Cline, George JonesLoretta Lynn and Merle Haggard, as well as living icons Willie Nelson, George Strait, Reba McEntire and Garth Brooks.
 
You can watch Dolly’s video on social platform X and read the full list now on Billboard‘s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%