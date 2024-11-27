Dolly thanks fans for new ‘Billboard’ achievement: ‘I take none of this for granted’

Miller Mobley/NBC

Billboard recently rolled out its 100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time list, and Dolly Parton sits atop the stacked lineup.

Dolly was delighted to hear the news and shared a video with Billboard, thanking them, and her fans, for the honor.

“When I was a little girl, I was sitting around the radio listening to the Grand Ole Opry and hearing all those great big stars like Hank Williams and Kitty Wells and Johnny Cash. I dreamed of what my life could actually become, as well,” Dolly recalls.

“I just want to say a great big thank you to those folks at Billboard. But most of all, to you, the fans. I take none of this for granted,” the global superstar shares. “So thank you for giving me the opportunity to take my music all around the world, and to see my dreams comes true.”

“Just know this from the bottom of my heart: ‘I will always love you,'” Dolly adds while singing the line to her hit song’s melody.

Other artists on the list include legends such as Patsy Cline, George Jones, Loretta Lynn and Merle Haggard, as well as living icons Willie Nelson, George Strait, Reba McEntire and Garth Brooks.



You can watch Dolly’s video on social platform X and read the full list now on Billboard‘s website.