AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Dolph Lundgren comes full circle with Ryan Reynolds as new movie ‘Wanted Man’ premieres

todayJanuary 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD

In the end-credits scene of 2016’s Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds riffs in character about a possible sequel and who could play the character Cable.

Deadpool explains, “We just need a big guy with a flat top: Mel Gibson, Dolph Lundgren, Keira Knightley — she’s got range, who knows?”

While Josh Brolin eventually got the gig, Reynolds’ name drop apparently wasn’t just fan service to Lundgren. He just created a show on his Maximum Effort streaming channel around the Expendables star called Flip A Cöin.

The producers tease, “That’s right, for 30 minutes [the] iconic Swedish actor and filmmaker … will be flipping a coin for your enjoyment.”

They add, “Yes, this is a real show.”

Fellow Swede Malin Akerman also appears.

To ABC Audio, Dolph says, “I don’t know how it came about.”

“I was just … asked if I was interested in this concept, and … it came across as very funny. I didn’t quite understand it, but I guess it’s a, it’s a comedy show. And it’s also for people who like to bet on anything, I guess.”

He does know, however, “it was fun to shoot.”

To ABC Audio, Lundgren has a laugh about the meta full-circle moment, from Reynolds-as-Deadpool mentioning him to working with the superhero’s real-life Canadian alter ego.

“It’s interesting,” Lundgren laughed. “I have some other projects with him, too, maybe in the future.” 

As for the present, Wanted Man, the action movie Dolph directed and co-wrote, is now available to rent or own from Vudu and other streaming platforms.

The thriller, which also stars Kelsey Grammer, has Lundgren playing an American cop tasked with escorting two witnesses to a pair of DEA agents’ murders from Mexico to the U.S.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%