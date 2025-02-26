AD
Buck Country Music News

Don’t be ‘Blown Away’: A quick change for Carrie Underwood is no biggie

todayFebruary 26, 2025

Disney/Gizelle Hernandez

How does Carrie Underwood manage to change her stage clothes so fast?

You can get a backstage glimpse at what happens between “Church Bells” and “Blown Away” at her Reflection residency in Las Vegas in a new video posted on her socials.

As you might imagine, she’s got it down to a science: into the quick-change booth, sip of water, wardrobe assistants remove a layer, hair fluff, makeup touch-up and then back onstage in less than 30 seconds.

Carrie kicks off her final Sin City run at Resorts World on March 26. If you can’t make it to Vegas, however, you can check out her tour special on Hulu. 

Sunday, March 2, after the Oscars on ABC, you can also check out a special preview of her return to American Idol, before the show’s official premiere on March 9. 

