Don’t care about Chiefs/Eagles? Bet on Taylor Swift on Feb. 9

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

If you’re going to watch the Super Bowl just to cheer for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, then a website called BetOnline may be right up your alley.

The site is offering prop bets based on what Taylor may or may not do at the game in New Orleans on Feb. 9, during which Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will take on the Eagles. For example, you can bet on whether or not Taylor will show up during the halftime show, which is being performed by her “Bad Blood” collaborator Kendrick Lamar.

You can also bet on how many times she’ll be shown on camera during the game, and who’ll be shown more: her or Travis’ brother, former Eagle Jason Kelce. Some of the sillier prop bets include whether or not we’ll see Taylor’s belly button during the game, whether or not Travis will propose to her after the game, and how many times she and Travis will kiss on the field when it’s over.

Meanwhile, Swifties are “sobbing” over footage from the latest episode of Inside the NFL, in which Taylor’s comments to Travis on the field after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship can clearly be heard. “I love you so much,” she tells him. “I’m so proud of you, I can’t stand it. Look what you did! Look what you did!”

In another scene from the footage, Taylor and Travis are seen inside the stadium after the game. Taylor jumps up and down excitedly saying, “You’re going to the Super Bowl!”