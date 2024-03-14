AD
Buck Country Music News

Don’t miss Chris Stapleton on ‘Saturday Night Live’

todayMarch 14, 2024

Chris Stapleton will be the musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live April 13. 

Barbie‘s Ryan Gosling will host the episode.

“I’m just Chris,” the “White Horse” singer captioned his SNL announcement post on Instagram, making a reference to Ryan’s “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie soundtrack. 

Chris’ All American Road Show tour continues with upcoming shows in Canada; Grand Forks, North Dakota; and Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 3, April 4 and April 6, respectively. Tickets are available now at chrisstapleton.com.

Chris’ latest album is 2023’s Higher, and it features the #1 hit “White Horse” and its follow-up single, “Think I’m in Love With You.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

