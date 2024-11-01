AD
Buck Country Music News

Don’t miss Jelly Roll’s ‘Austin City Limits’ debut

todayNovember 1, 2024

Disney/Tanner Yeager

Jelly Roll is making his debut performance on PBS’ Austin City Limits on Saturday.

The Tennessee native will perform six songs, including his latest single, “I Am Not Okay,” and the chart-topping hits “Save Me” and “Need a Favor.”

Also performing on ACL is CMA Vocal Duo of the Year nominee The War And Treaty.

To find out what time the show will air, check your local listings.

In the meantime, you can hop over to YouTube to get a sneak peek of Jelly’s ACL performance of “I Am Not Okay.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

