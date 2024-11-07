AD
Buck Country Music News

Don’t miss Kelsea Ballerini’s acting debut on ABC’s ‘Doctor Odyssey’

todayNovember 7, 2024

Disney/Tina Thorpe

Kelsea Ballerini‘s making her highly anticipated acting debut on Thursday. 

The country-pop singer will star in the sixth episode of ABC’s medical drama series Doctor Odyssey

“When a wealthy family charters The Odyssey for a weeklong wedding cruise, all eyes are on the ‘bridezilla’ as she wreaks havoc on board,” reads the episode synopsis. “Amid the chaos, love and lust manage to find their way through the air with sparks flying among the crew.”

An episode promo is also available to watch on Instagram.

Doctor Odyssey airs at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Kelsea’s Noah Kahan-assisted current single, “Cowboys Cry Too,” is in the top 40 and ascending the country charts. You can find it on her new album, PATTERNS, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

