Don’t shed ‘Tears’ over Sabrina Carpenter’s #3 debut on the Hot 100

Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

Sabrina Carpenter has the #1 album in the country with Man’s Best Friend, but she probably isn’t crying over the fact that her new single, “Tears,” debuted at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

That’s because she currently has two songs in the top five. In addition to “Tears” at #3, Sabrina’s former chart-topper “Manchild” has rebounded to #4. Meanwhile, Alex Warren‘s former #1, “Ordinary,” holds at #2. Both Alex and Sabrina won MTV VMA trophies Sunday night.

Reigning at #1 for the fourth week is “Golden” by HUNTR/X, the fictional group from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters. The soundtrack continues to boast four songs in the top 10. “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” by the movie’s fictional group Saja Boys are #5 and #6, while another HUNTR/X song, “How It’s Done,” is at #9.