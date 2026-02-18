AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘Don’t Tell on Me,’ Jason Aldean asks in new single

todayFebruary 18, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell on Me” (BBR/BMG)

Jason Aldean’s Songs About Us album won’t be out until April 24, but he’s supplying fans with a steady stream of previews to hold them over. 

The latest, his new single “Don’t Tell on Me,” will arrive Feb. 27.

“You’ve got a secret to keep, I’ve got a memory to drown/ Don’t fall apart yet, come on heart, Don’t tell on me now,” Jason sings in a preview that shows him sitting at a bar. 

Two other songs are set to drop Feb. 27 as well, though he’s yet to reveal which two. 

So far, “Easier Gone,” “Help You Remember,” “What’s a Little Heartache,” “Hard to Love You,” “Her Favorite Color” and “Lovin’ Me Too Long” have been released from the album, along with the #1 “How Far Does a Goodbye Go.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%