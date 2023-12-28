AD
Rev Rock Report

Don’t wanna be an Asgardian idiot: Watch Hemsworth brothers cover Green Day

todayDecember 28, 2023

ABC/Image Group LA

The Hemsworths are not only a family of actors, but also a family of Green Day fans.

Thor star Chris has shared a video on Instagram capturing him and his brothers Liam and Luke covering the punk trio’s classic tune “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” over the holidays. Well, “cover” may be a loose term, as the video shows Chris whacking at the drums off-beat while Liam plays an acoustic guitar and sings with Luke.

“Christmas album just dropped, thanks for the inspiration @greenday,” the post’s caption reads.

You may recall that Chris previously covered Nine Inch Nails‘ “Hurt” — he performed the song in the style of Johnny Cash‘s version while on The Tonight Show in 2019.

Green Day, meanwhile, is gearing up to release a new album, ﻿Saviors, on January 19. Before that, they’ll say goodbye — or, perhaps, good riddance — to 2023 with a performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing December 31 on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

