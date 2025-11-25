AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Drew Baldridge is missing Thanksgiving to bring ‘Joy to Your World’ 

todayNovember 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Mickey Guyton and Drew Baldridge perform at Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown To Christmas” event Oct. 16, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Drew Baldridge will miss out on a traditional turkey day this year, trading it in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience: He’ll be performing on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I go up there a day or two before and they give me a little walk-through,” he tells ABC Audio. “We’re doing the Hallmark [Channel] float, which is gonna be super cool.”

The “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” hitmaker will also be promoting his appearance in Hallmark’s A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, which premieres on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. 

“I have a small part in that movie, which is pretty cool,” he says. “[I play] an artist named Rowdy, and I get to have a couple lines. And then in turn they’re like ‘sing this song,’ and then [I] ended up being on their float.”

The song Drew’s referring to is “Joy to Your World,” which also features Mickey Guyton.

“I’m really excited to see all behind the scenes of how the [parade] works,” he adds. “But to be a part of that is a dream that I’ve always wanted to have.” 

You can watch for Drew as the parade starts at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday on NBC and continues until noon. 

By the way, Drew says any disappointment his mother has felt about him missing Thanksgiving has been tempered by her excitement in hearing his song on the Hallmark commercials. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%