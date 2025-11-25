Drew Baldridge is missing Thanksgiving to bring ‘Joy to Your World’ 

Mickey Guyton and Drew Baldridge perform at Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown To Christmas” event Oct. 16, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Drew Baldridge will miss out on a traditional turkey day this year, trading it in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience: He’ll be performing on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I go up there a day or two before and they give me a little walk-through,” he tells ABC Audio. “We’re doing the Hallmark [Channel] float, which is gonna be super cool.”

The “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” hitmaker will also be promoting his appearance in Hallmark’s A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, which premieres on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

“I have a small part in that movie, which is pretty cool,” he says. “[I play] an artist named Rowdy, and I get to have a couple lines. And then in turn they’re like ‘sing this song,’ and then [I] ended up being on their float.”

The song Drew’s referring to is “Joy to Your World,” which also features Mickey Guyton.

“I’m really excited to see all behind the scenes of how the [parade] works,” he adds. “But to be a part of that is a dream that I’ve always wanted to have.”

You can watch for Drew as the parade starts at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday on NBC and continues until noon.

By the way, Drew says any disappointment his mother has felt about him missing Thanksgiving has been tempered by her excitement in hearing his song on the Hallmark commercials.