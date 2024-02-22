Drew Hermesmeyer Named SCAC Golfer of the Week

AD

Story courtesy of SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX: Drew Hermesmeyer of Schreiner Men’s Golf, a graduate student from Goldwaite, Texas, has been selected as the SCAC Men’s Golfer-of-the-Week for competition played through Tuesday, February 20.

Hermesmeyer finished as tournament runner-up at the spring opening TPC San Antonio DIII Shoot-out, contested over the Canyons and Oaks courses at the TPC San Antonio. He shot rounds of 72-36-75 to finish at 183 (+3), three shots behind the tournament medalist Aaron Buck of Redlands. Hermesmeyer led the field in Par 4 scoring (+3) and finished with seven birdies (tied for third) and 28 pars (tied for fifth) among the 47 player field. His performance led the Mountaineers to a third-place team finish, just eight shots behind team champion Redlands (+31) and three shots from fellow SCAC member Southwestern (+36).

