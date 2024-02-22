AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Drew Hermesmeyer Named SCAC Golfer of the Week

todayFebruary 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Story courtesy of SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX: Drew Hermesmeyer of Schreiner Men’s Golf, a graduate student from Goldwaite, Texas, has been selected as the SCAC Men’s Golfer-of-the-Week for competition played through Tuesday, February 20.

Hermesmeyer finished as tournament runner-up at the spring opening TPC San Antonio DIII Shoot-out, contested over the Canyons and Oaks courses at the TPC San Antonio. He shot rounds of 72-36-75 to finish at 183 (+3), three shots behind the tournament medalist Aaron Buck of Redlands. Hermesmeyer led the field in Par 4 scoring (+3) and finished with seven birdies (tied for third) and 28 pars (tied for fifth) among the 47 player field. His performance led the Mountaineers to a third-place team finish, just eight shots behind team champion Redlands (+31) and three shots from fellow SCAC member Southwestern (+36).

To view the full SCAC article (Click Here)

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%