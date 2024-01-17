AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Go to album
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Dua Lipa and alleged new boyfriend Callum Turner smooch in LA

January 17, 2024

Dua Lipa; Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; Callum Turner; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

In her new Rolling Stone cover story, Dua Lipa said that dating is “just a little confusing” — but she doesn’t seem ready to go “Houdini” on the man who’s reportedly her new beau.

Page Six has photos of Dua and The Boys In the Boat star Callum Turner canoodling and smooching on a balcony outside the restaurant Sushi Park in West Hollywood on January 16. 

The two were first linked last week when Dua showed up to the premiere of Callum’s new Apple TV+ limited series Masters of The Air. They were also spotted dancing at an afterparty. Days later, they were seen together at a press event, then out to dinner together.

TMZ points out that Sushi Park is a “spot celebs hit all the time in LA, especially if they wanna be seen out” — so it seems Dua has no interest in hiding the new relationship.

Last year, Dua was linked to French director Romain Gavras, but they reportedly split in December.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

Similar posts

