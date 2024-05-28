AD
Dua Lipa announces Asia leg of Radical Optimism tour

todayMay 28, 2024

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Want to see Dua Lipa on tour in Asia? With her newly announced concert dates, you just might be in luck.

Dua announced the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour on Tuesday. The pop star will start in Singapore on November 6, before stopping down in Jakarta, Indonesia; Manila, Philippines; Tokyo, Japan; Taipei, Taiwan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Bangkok, Thailand, throughout the end of the year. She’ll end this Asia leg in Seoul, South Korea, on December 4.

Tickets for the Asia tour dates will be available through presale in select markets with dates and times that vary.

As previously announced, Dua will also be making stops in Berlin, Germany; Pula, Croatia; and Nîmes, France, in June with completely sold-out shows. She’ll also headline Glastonbury Festival on June 28 and play at the Royal Albert Hall in London this October.

Do these newly announced tour dates signal a North American leg on the horizon? Only time will tell, but for now, Dua’s American fans will just have to stay radically optimistic.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

