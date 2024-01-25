AD
Mike FM Music News

Dua Lipa announces new single, “Training Season”

todayJanuary 25, 2024

Warner Records

Dua Lipa’s next single, “Training Season,” is on the way.

The singer announced Thursday that the track will arrive on February 15. It’s currently available to preorder.

Dua made the announcement on Instagram, where she also posted the single’s artwork. In the photo, Dua hangs sideways off a metal bar, rocking a black leotard and tights.

“Training Season” is the second single off Dua’s upcoming album, which arrives later this year. She shared a snippet of the song in a video on her Instagram Story, where she’s seen singing along as her hair blows around during a car drive. The 30-second sound from the new single is also available to use on all short-form video platforms, including TikTok.

“I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline [Ailin] and Tobias [Jesso Jr.] asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there,” Dua said in a statement.

She noted that while the track is about that feeling of being done with telling people how to date you right, it’s also about growing in every experience of life.

“I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered,” Dua said. “And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

