Dua Lipa announces Wembley Stadium concert — for 2025

todayJuly 1, 2024

Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Fresh off playing the gig she’s dreamed about her entire professional life — England’s Glastonbury Festival — Dua Lipa has just announced yet another milestone show.

Dua will perform at London’s famous Wembley Stadium — most recently the site of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour shows — on June 20, 2025. Tickets go on sale on her website July 12 at 5 a.m. ET.

“There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year,” Dua says in a statement. 

Dua will spend the summer performing at European festivals and will do a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 17. She’ll start the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour in November. There’s no word yet on any North American dates.

You can watch Dua’s full set at Glastonbury, which took place on June 28, at BBC.com through July 9.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

