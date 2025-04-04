AD
Dua Lipa covers ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ with Crowded House’s Neil Finn

todayApril 4, 2025

Dave Simpson/Getty Images

Dua Lipa continued her trend of covering songs by local acts during her April 4 show in New Zealand.

Having previously performed Lorde‘s “Royals” at her first show in Auckland on April 2, Dua raised the bar for Friday’s show: She didn’t just perform a tune by a famous New Zealand musical act, she did it with the guy who originally wrote and sang it.

The song in question is “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by New Zealand band Crowded House, which hit #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1987, eight years before Dua was born. Dua sang it as a duet with Neil Finn, the frontman for the band, who also penned the tune. You can watch the duet on the Live Nation TikTok account for New Zealand.

Dua is next set to perform in Spain and France; she speaks a least a little bit of both Spanish and French, so we’ll see which local songs she chooses to cover while she’s there.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

