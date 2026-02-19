Dua Lipa is now Bulgari’s global brand ambassador

Dua Lipa attends the ‘Rosebush Pruning’ premiere during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on Feb. 14, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Isa Foltin/Getty Images)

Another day, another brand deal for Dua Lipa.

The star is now the global brand ambassador for the luxury jewelry company Bulgari. She says in a statement, “It is incredibly special to work alongside an iconic brand like Bvlgari, and I’m thrilled to be part of a house that embodies confidence, creativity, and modern femininity. Their pieces always add the perfect finishing touch, transforming a look into a real moment.”​

Dua wore Bulgari on Valentine’s Day when she supported her fiancé, Callum Turner, on the red carpet at the premiere of his film Rosebush Pruning at the Berlinale Film Festival. She also wore the company’s designs in a promotional campaign for the Winter Olympics.

Bulgari is just the latest company to tap Dua Lipa for a promotional role. She has also either fronted campaigns for, served as an ambassador for or collaborated with YSL Beauty, Porsche, Versace, Chanel, Evian and Puma, among others.

Plus, Dua recently teamed with Augustinus Bader for her own line of skin care products, and became the co-founder and chief creative officer for Frame Fitness, which makes at-home Pilates reformers.