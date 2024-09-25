AD
Mike FM Music News

Dua Lipa, James Taylor and more to present, perform at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

todaySeptember 25, 2024

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

A huge array of artists have been tapped to present and perform at this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

This year’s inductees include Mary J. BligeCher, Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy OsbourneForeignerPeter Frampton and Kool & The GangDionne Warwick, the late Jimmy Buffet, pioneering rockers MC5 and Motown songwriter Norman Whitfield are being honored in the Musical Excellence category, while R&B pioneer Big Mama Thornton and British blues bandleaders John Mayall and Alexis Korner are being inducted in the Musical Influences category.

Among the presenters and performers: Dua Lipa, James Taylor, country stars Jelly Roll, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban, Guns n’ Roses guitarist Slash, The Who‘s Roger Daltrey and Sammy Hagar. Demi Lovato and rappers Dr. Dre, Chuck D, Busta Rhymes, Method Man and The Roots are also on the bill. 

The 2024 Induction Ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney+ Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET, and will be available to rewatch following the ceremony. On Jan. 1, ABC will air 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights. It’ll be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

