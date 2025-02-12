Dua Lipa mourns the death of … the Duolingo owl?

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Dua Lipa is mourning the death of a cartoon owl that served as the symbol for the language learning app Duolingo.

On Tuesday, Duolingo posted a tongue-in-cheek announcement of the death of the owl, whose name was Duo, and added that “authorities are currently investigating his cause of death.” The message ended with, “We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa’s privacy at this time.”

What does Dua have to do with Duo? As a representative for Duolingo explained to Entertainment Weekly, “Over the years, we’ve built brand lore around Duo being in love with her (going so far as to propose outside her concert at Madison Square Garden).”

Which is why Dua reacted to the announcement of the owl’s death by reposting it on social platform X and writing, “Til’ death duo part,” along with a broken heart emoji. She wrote the same thing in the comments of the death announcement on Instagram.

But believe it or not, her reaction isn’t part of some long-term marketing plan by the company — either that or they’re not admitting to it. The rep tells EW that Dua’s comment “isn’t part of a paid brand partnership,” but rather “just the natural evolution of Duo’s long-standing, unrequited love” for her.

The rep added, “We’re just as shocked (and honored) as anyone that she’s acknowledged his tragic fate.”

Dua wasn’t the only pop star responding to Duo’s death, either. Joe Jonas commented “WTF” and Jordin Sparks wrote, “We had such a beautiful journey.”