Dua Lipa, Myles Smith each get four BRIT Awards nominations

Dua Lipa was mostly snubbed by the Grammy Awards this year, but she has a chance to pick up some hardware at the BRIT Awards in March.

The BRIT Awards are the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys, and Dua has received four nominations, including album of the year for Radical Optimism, artist of the year and song of the year for “Training Season.”

Newcomer Myles Smith also received four nominations, including best new artist and song of the year for “Stargazing.”

In the non-British categories, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are among the nominees for international artist of the year. International song of the year nominees include Billie’s “Birds of a Feather,” Benson’s “Beautiful Things,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen‘s “I Had Some Help,” Sabrina’s “Espresso,” Shaboozey‘s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Taylor’s “Fortnight,” Hozier‘s “Too Sweet,” Teddy Swims‘ “Lose Control” and Bey’s “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

The BRIT Awards will be handed out in London on March 1, live from the O2 Arena.