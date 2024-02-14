AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Dua Lipa partners with Barry’s for themed workouts, special shake

todayFebruary 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Warner Records

Dua Lipa‘s new single “Training Season” is coming out on February 15, and to celebrate, she wants to help fans get in shape.

The “Dance The Night” singer has teamed up with Barry’s Bootcamp gyms to offer a special Dua-themed exercise class. The Train Like Dua workouts, featuring her music, will be available from February 16 to February 22. And when you’re done working out, you can enjoy a special signature Training Season shake, which is described as a “red twist” on the gym’s Simply PB and PB&J shakes.

In real life, Dua is actually a user of Barry’s Bootcamp. She was spotted working out at a Washington, D.C., branch in 2021.

Dua says that “Training Season” is about being “done teaching people how to do things right.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%