Dua Lipa partners with Barry’s for themed workouts, special shake

Warner Records

Dua Lipa‘s new single “Training Season” is coming out on February 15, and to celebrate, she wants to help fans get in shape.

The “Dance The Night” singer has teamed up with Barry’s Bootcamp gyms to offer a special Dua-themed exercise class. The Train Like Dua workouts, featuring her music, will be available from February 16 to February 22. And when you’re done working out, you can enjoy a special signature Training Season shake, which is described as a “red twist” on the gym’s Simply PB and PB&J shakes.

In real life, Dua is actually a user of Barry’s Bootcamp. She was spotted working out at a Washington, D.C., branch in 2021.

Dua says that “Training Season” is about being “done teaching people how to do things right.”