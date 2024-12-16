Dua Lipa presents Dua’s Do’s and Don’ts, holiday edition

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

In between all of her hard work, Dua Lipa seems to be able to fit in multiple vacations and parties, so who better to turn to for advice on how to navigate social engagements in December?

Dua spoke with Vogue to reveal a new list of Dua’s Dos and Don’ts for this holiday season. For the big holiday work party, Dua advises, “Do leave the work at home. Don’t get too drunk.”

For your holiday family gathering, Dua says, “Do help out with the dishes. Don’t throw anyone under the bus. You know, sometimes people get a little bit drunk and they spill the secrets … let’s not do that this year, please?”

Buying gifts for your siblings? Dua says, “The funnier the better.” As for what to avoid, Dua says, “Don’t get your siblings the same thing. That’s like a Christmas cop-out.”

If you’re going to regift, Dua says she feels books can be regifted “no problem.” And a don’t? She laughs, “If you’ve already used the body lotion, don’t give it to someone after.”

If you’re dressing for a holiday party, Dua says, “Make sure you wear something cute but comfortable. We know, in fashion, no one thinks about the drunk girl. You’ve gotta think about the drunk girl and what happens in between, at the drunk moment. So keep it cute, but comfy.”

“And don’t wear uncomfortable shoes. You’ll always regret it. Even if they’re cute.”