AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Dua Lipa reveals “splendid” February pick for her Service95 Book Club

todayJanuary 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is back to hitting the books. 

She’s revealed the February Monthly Read for her Service95 Book Club: A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini, author of another well-known book: The Kite Runner.

Dua says, “I first read A Thousand Splendid Suns just after the return of the Taliban in 2021 when Afghanistan dominated headlines around the world. If we need any reminder of why we should stand in solidarity with Afghan women now more than ever, this book is surely it.”

“It’s a really intense story of a world we all hoped was far behind us – and yet it’s more relevant than ever to understand the lives of women under the Taliban,” she adds, describing it as an “illuminating story of the cultural and political history of Afghanistan, rich with the textures of daily life.”

“Yes, at times, this story is dark but it is also enlightening, offering a vision for what Afghanistan still may one day become,” Dua says, concluding, “This one is for the women of Afghanistan.”

In February, Service95 Book Club content will include Dua’s Q&A with the author, his recommended reading list, a playlist he curated and a video sharing insight into his writing process. Meanwhile, February’s Service95 newsletter will include features focusing on Afghani women.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%