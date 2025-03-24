Dua Lipa welcomes Vance Joy & Troye Sivan to Australia shows

Vance Joy and Dua Lipa perform; Naomi Rahim/Getty Images

Dua Lipa enlisted some local talent to join her during her run of five sold-out shows in Melbourne, Australia, which ended on Sunday.

On Saturday, Dua welcomed Troye Sivan to the stage to perform his song “Rush.” It was a full-circle moment for the two, since Dua opened for Troye in 2016. And on Sunday, she welcomed another Australian singer, Vance Joy, to join her for a performance of his global hit “Riptide.” She posted footage of that performance on Instagram.

At her other Melbourne shows, Dua paid further tribute to other legendary Australian acts by covering AC/DC‘s “Highway to Hell,” Kylie Minogue‘s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and “Torn,” made famous by Natalie Imbruglia.

Dua’s Radical Optimism World Tour continues with three sold-out shows in Sydney before heading to New Zealand. Perhaps when she gets to the latter country, Lorde will join her onstage.