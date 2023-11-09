AD
Mike FM Music News

Dua Lipa’s book club Service95 picks bestseller ‘The Vanishing Half’ as November read

todayNovember 9, 2023

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Dua Lipa’s book club, Service95, has announced the pick for November. This month, participants will read The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett.

The New York Times bestseller “brilliantly surfaces a multitude of questions about race, class, and gender, told through a family drama that spans three generations in 20th-century America,” Dua said in a statement.

The Vanishing Half follows twin sisters Desiree and Stella, and the different paths they take in their lives. As time goes on, the implications of their choices reverberate throughout generations.

“I was struck by how the novel so cleverly raises questions of heritage and identity while remaining non-judgmental, empathetic, and full of heart,” Dua said. “I raced through this book and I’m sure you will too.”

Throughout the month of November, the Service95 social channels will also serve up some special content with Dua and Brit.

Dua will interview Brit about the novel, discussing themes like race and identity. Additionally, Brit will share behind-the-scenes looks at her writing process, including a list of books she read for research, songs she listened to while writing and inside details about the writing and editing process.

In other Dua news, her new song “Houdini” releases Friday, November 10. She teased a short snippet of the track on her Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

