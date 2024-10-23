AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Dua Lipa’s concert special featuring Elton John is coming to TV

todayOctober 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Dua Lipa fans, prepare for an announcement that’ll have you levitating with excitement.

An Evening with Dua Lipa — the filmed special one-off concert she performed at Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 17 — is heading to TV screens later this year.

“I wanted to remember this show forever so we captured it to share with you too,” Dua wrote alongside the trailer for the special Wednesday on Instagram. “ONE NIGHT ONLY with me, my band, The Heritage Orchestra and the one and only Elton John at Royal Albert Hall coming soon to @CBStv and @itv @itvxofficial … who’s ready to see thissss?!!!!”

The special will premiere on Dec. 15 on CBS. Along with Dua, her band, a 53-piece orchestra and 14 choir members, the special concert also featured a performance from Elton, who sang his verse on the hit duet “Cold Heart.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%