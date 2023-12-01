AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Extended Edit” of “Houdini” has a whole new verse

todayDecember 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Warner Records

Dua Lipa‘s newly released “Extended Edit” of her hit “Houdini” doesn’t just feature a bunch of long instrumentals: It actually has a whole new verse.

The new verse pops up after the second verse, which ends with “If you got it, baby, give it to me.” Then, the melody changes a bit, and Dua sings, “Weave the ceilin’ from tomorrow/free the people from daylight/all the plans go out the window/when we’re out this late at night.”

“When I was in the studio working on ‘Houdini’ with my collaborators, we always had this dream of releasing a clubby, house mix of the record,” Dua explains in a statement. “The song was already the perfect soundtrack to a sweaty night out, but the new third verse just takes it to a whole new level.”

“We’re putting it out into the world a little earlier than expected, but the fans just couldn’t wait!” she adds. “Think of it as an early holiday gift from me to you.”

On Instagram, she describes the track as “5 mins and 54 seconds of pure filth!!!!!!”

“Houdini” is the first release from Dua’s much-anticipated new album, which is due out early next year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%