Mike FM Music News

Dua Lipa’s new skin care line inspired by her ‘positive energy,’ ‘dynamic life,’ says brand partner

todayNovember 5, 2025

Dua Lipa attends The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ on May 5, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Dua Lipa is the face of YSL Beauté’s Libre, the second-bestselling fragrance in the world. But now she’s expanding into skin care with her very own brand, DUA, which she says was designed to be “clean, effective and effortless.”

DUA is a partnership with the skincare brand Augustinus Bader and includes a cleanser, a glow complex and a moisturizer, priced from $40 to $80 each. According Women’s Wear Daily, the brand is being kept limited to those three products.

“We had this agreement that we were trying to simplify down to a highly efficient routine,” says Augustinus Bader CEO Charles Rosier [rose-ee-AIRE].

Rosier notes that Augustinus Bader is bringing “the science” to the line, while Dua “inspires by her positive energy, dynamic life and her vision.” In this case, the science is a special ingredient called TFC5™️,  designed for people with younger skin.

Dua wrote on Instagram, “such a dream to launch my very own skincare line in collaboration with the best of the best. I’m so in LOVE with these formulations and the amazing TFC5™️ technology that makes them so special, let the new journey begin!”

The products are available exclusively at DuaByAB.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

