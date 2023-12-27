AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Duff McKagan teases ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!﻿’ performance

todayDecember 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Duff McKagan will be kicking off the new year with a trip to late night TV.

The Guns N’ Roses bassist is set to appear on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 9. 

“January is looking to be a pretty busy month for me, and more on that at a later date,” McKagan shares in a Facebook post. “We’ll see ya on Kimmel on January 9th for those of you who get the show.”

McKagan’s 2023 included releasing a new solo album, Lighthouse, in between touring with GN’R. The “Welcome to the Jungle” outfit also put out two new songs this year, “The General” and “Perhaps.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%