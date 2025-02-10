Duran Duran offers up trip to Rome to raise money for California wildfire relief

ABC/Randy Holmes

Duran Duran is giving fans a chance to see them perform in Italy, while raising money to help those affected by the recent California wildfires.

The band has just launched a Fandiem sweepstakes, where the winner and a guest will be flown to Rome to see Duran Duran perform at Circo Massimo on June 15.

The prize package includes roundtrip airfare and four-night hotel accommodations, as well as a merch package and choice of a guided tour of either the Colosseum, the Vatican and St. Peters Basilica, or the Pantheon.

Fans have until April 24 to enter to win.

The sweepstakes is one of many items being offered through Fandiem’s FanAid LA initiative, with proceeds benefiting Los Angeles wildlife relief efforts.

Duran Duran’s Rome show is part of the band’s summer schedule of European and U.K. dates that kick off June 3 in Finland and wrap July 9 in Marbella, Spain. A complete schedule can be found at duranduran.com.