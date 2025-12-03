Duran Duran teams with We Are Rewind for new special-edition cassette player

Duran Duran arrive on stage at the opening of their set at Chelmsford City Live Music Festival. Chelmsford City Live a new music festival at Chelmsford City Racecourse in Essex on Saturday (night 2 of the festival) with Headliners Duran Duran. (Photo by Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Duran Duran has teamed with the company We Are Rewind for a new one-of-a-kind cassette player.

The WE-001 Duran Duran Special Edition features chrome details for ’80s nostalgia, and comes with an exclusive reissue of the band’s 2000 album, Pop Trash, on cassette. It also features a 12-hour rechargeable battery and Bluetooth that allows for connections to modern headphones. It even comes with a pencil, for any tricky rewinding needs.

“Duran Duran always had a look, a sense of style and control of how they looked and how they sounded and their association with cassettes is clear,” We Are Rewind founder and CEO Romain Boudruche says. “We’re delighted to work with the band and help music fans connect with the value of music and physical media in an age of streaming.”

The We Are Rewind Duran Duran cassette player is available for preorder now.