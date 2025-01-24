AD
Dustin Lynch announces Vegas club residency

todayJanuary 24, 2025

Dustin Lynch is headed to Las Vegas for a club residency.

“HERE WE GOO VEGAS! Excited to announce my 2025 residency at the @WynnLasVegas in Las Vegas!” Dustin announced on Friday.

The five-date residency is set for Feb. 7, March 14, April 23, July 4 and Aug. 17.

“Honored to be the first country artist to hold a club residency at the Wynn,” he adds. “We’re turning up unlike anything we’ve done before… See y’all in Vegas!”

You can grab tickets now at dustinlynchmusic.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

