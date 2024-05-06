AD
Buck Country Music News

Dustin Lynch is enjoying his Jelly Roll-accompanied ride on “Chevrolet”

todayMay 6, 2024

Hear a little of Dobie Gray‘s “Drift Away” on Dustin Lynch and Jelly Roll‘s new single, “Chevrolet”? Well, that was every bit intentional.

“I guess it’s our rendition of ‘Drift Away.’ Jelly Roll and I got approached to do a remake of that song that’s been around forever, with a new lyric over that classic melody,” Dustin tells ABC Audio. “We’re so honored to be a part of that.”

“Our new lyric is ‘Chevrolet.’ We both drive Chevy trucks, and it’s a song that I’ve lived and continue to love to live,” he shares.

While releasing new songs can be nerve-wracking for Dustin, having Jelly on it got him pretty fired up.

“You know, it’s always scary putting out new music. When you got a guy on fire like Jelly Roll to put a song out with, that song just raises its hand. It’s like, ‘OK, yeah, we’ll put it out.’ And that’s doing big things for us,” shares Dustin. 

“Chevrolet” is currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts. You can find it on Dustin’s latest album, Killed the Cowboy, out now.

To see Dustin on his ongoing Killed The Cowboy Tour, visit dustinlynchmusic.com.

Written by: ABC News

