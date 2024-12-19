AD
Buck Country Music News

Dustin Lynch raises over $32K for hometown

todayDecember 19, 2024

Disney/Scott Kirkland

“Small Town Boy” Dustin Lynch returned to Tullahoma High School on Tuesday for his Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert.

The ninth annual event raised over $32,000 for two local organizations supporting education: Imagination Library of Coffee County (an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library) and the Tullahoma Education Foundation for Excellence.

“Honored to get to go back home and give back during the holiday season,” Dustin shares on Instagram. “Thank you to my people in Tullahoma for helping raise money for great local causes.”

Dustin delivered his hits onstage with “Some Girls” singer Jameson Rodgers, hit songwriters and frequent collaborators Andy Albert and Blake Pendergrass, and up-and-comer Madeline Merlo.

Dustin’s latest album is Killed The Cowboy, which arrived in 2023 and features his Jelly Roll-assisted #1 single, “Chevrolet.”

Coming up, you can catch Dustin on New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, airing Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

