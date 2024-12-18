Dustin Lynch’s New York-bound for New Year’s Eve

Dustin Lynch will spend this New Year’s Eve in the Big Apple.

The “Ridin’ Roads” singer has been announced as a New York correspondent for CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

“Y’all join me in Times Square to count down to the new year with [Lonnie Quinn] for CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” Dustin shares on Instagram. “it’s gonna be a blast!”

Hosted by Keith Urban, the five-hour music special will feature performances from Keith, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Tyler Hubbard, Shaboozey, Zach Top and Brittney Spencer.