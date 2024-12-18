AD
Buck Country Music News

Dustin Lynch’s New York-bound for New Year’s Eve

December 18, 2024

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Dustin Lynch will spend this New Year’s Eve in the Big Apple.

The “Ridin’ Roads” singer has been announced as a New York correspondent for CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

“Y’all join me in Times Square to count down to the new year with [Lonnie Quinn] for CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” Dustin shares on Instagram. “it’s gonna be a blast!”

Hosted by Keith Urban, the five-hour music special will feature performances from Keith, Kane BrownJelly RollLuke BryanChris StapletonLainey WilsonLuke CombsEric ChurchMiranda LambertPost MaloneParker McCollumTyler HubbardShaboozeyZach Top and Brittney Spencer.

Keith, Kane and Jelly will headline the Bicentennial Park stage, while Parker will perform at the Brooklyn Bowl with special guests.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airs Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

