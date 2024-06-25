AD
Entertainment News

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans team up to save Santa Claus in ‘Red One’ trailer

todayJune 25, 2024

Karen Neal

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are teaming up in a new action-packed adventure.

On Tuesday the trailer for Red One was released, which features the two actors on a quest to save Santa Claus.

According to a synopsis for the film, Johnson portrays the North Pole’s head of security. When Santa is kidnapped, Johnson’s character “must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter,” played by Evans, “in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”

The trailer shows the two stars battling vicious snowmen on a beach and watching Krampus playing “Krampusschlap.”

Also starring in the Jake Kasdan-directed film are J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and Lucy Liu.

In one clip in the trailer, Liu tells Johnson, “We need to prepare for the possibility of no Christmas.”

Johnson and Evans shared the trailer of the film in a joint Instagram “>post on Tuesday and wrote in the caption, “We both LOVE Christmas, and took Christmas lore and Christmas legend, shook it up and flipped it on its head.”

“Just like we wanted to do to each other,” they added. “Ladies and gents, enjoy our new trailer for RED ONE and experience Christmas like never before.”

Red One arrives in theaters just in time for the holidays on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

