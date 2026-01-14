Dwight Yoakam will be Rockin’ The Roxy for Children’s Hospital LA

Dwight Yoakam & Friends: Rockin’ for the Kids at The Roxy (Courtesy Dwight Yoakam/Sacks & Co.)

Dwight Yoakam will headline a benefit for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in the days leading up to the Grammys.

Charley Crockett, Marcus King and Lukas Nelson are also set to play Dwight Yoakam & Friends: Rockin’ for the Kids at The Roxy Jan. 28 at the famed LA venue.

Dwight and his wife, Emily Joyce, were touched by the work Children’s Hospital Los Angeles does when their son was treated there as an infant.

“When you walk the halls of a children’s hospital, it changes you. It puts all of life in a very graphic perspective,” Dwight says. “As Emily and I were there with our own child, we saw so many families facing battles no one hopes to ever have to endure.”

“And while we were fortunate to not face those challenges,” he continues, “that experience never left us. Rockin’ for the Kids is our way of saying thank you … on behalf of every family who puts their trust in them every single day.”

Tickets are on sale now, with more artists expected to be added to the lineup.