AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘DWTS’ alum Mark Ballas and wife welcome first child together

todayDecember 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas and his wife, singer/songwriter BC Jean welcomed their first child together, a son, on November 5, 2023.

“Welcome to Earth my son Banksi Wylde Ballas 11 / 5 / 23,” Ballas shared on Tuesday, December 5, alongside a photo of the baby grabbing onto his mother’s thumb, and Ballas’ cupping his wife’s hand.

Jean, 36, shared the same pic on her Instagram with the caption, “Banksi Wylde Ballas
Joined us earthside 11•5•23.”

“Happy one month sweet boy You are so loved,” the “If I Were a Boy” songwriter added.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, received well wishes from from a number of his DWTS family, as well as his season 31 partner Charli D’Amelio, who wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!! SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH!”

“Ohhhhh simply the best!!! Congratulations!!” Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson added.

Ballas, 37, and Jean, 36, announced they were expecting in June, a year after revealing they suffered a miscarriage.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%