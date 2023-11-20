Dylan Mackey Named SCAC Player of the Week

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Dylan Mackey of Schreiner University Men’s Basketball, a junior forward from Houston, Texas, has been named the SCAC Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, November 13 through Sunday, November 19.

From Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

“Mackey was outstanding in all three games last week, averaging 21 points, 6.6 assists per game, 7 total rebounds, and 4 steals total. Mackey was 85.7 percent on 6-of-7 from the free-throw line over the Mountaineers 2-1 weekend. He scored in double-figures in all three games with 10 points against Concordia in a 109-102 win, 26 points against Puget Sound in their 104-95 win, then scored 27 points, 4-7 from beyond the arc, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists while falling to Whitworth 88-71 on Nov. 19.”

