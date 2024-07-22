AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dylan Marlowe’s kicking off “new era” of music on Friday

todayJuly 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dylan Marlowe is releasing “Devil on My Shoulder” on Friday.

The new track will kick off a new music chapter for Dylan, whose collab with Dylan Scott, “Boys Back Home,” is in the top 35 of the country charts.

“Devil On My Shoulder Drops this Friday [saluting face emoji] The Start of a new era, who’s ready?” Dylan announced to fans on Instagram. His post also revealed the song’s monochrome cover art.

Dylan’s latest project is 2023’s Dirt Road When I Die EP. “Devil on My Shoulder” will follow “You Did Too” and “Bat Outta Hell (With a Boat on the Back),” which dropped earlier this year.

You can presave “Devil on My Shoulder” now to get it as soon as it arrives.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%