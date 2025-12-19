AD
Buck Country Music News

Dylan Scott brings three generations together for ‘Two Christmas Trees’

todayDecember 19, 2025

Dylan Scott’s “Two Christmas Trees” (Curb)

For the 2025 holiday, fans are sharing a special moment between Dylan Scott and his dad, Scotty Robinson

Dylan recorded “Two Christmas Trees,” an emotional song about a little boy navigating the season going between two households. 

“My dad wrote it in the ’80s, so I’ve heard it my whole life,” Dylan tells ABC Audio. “Fortunately, I did not grow up in that situation that the song’s talking about, but a lot of families have. It’s very real.”

“And we had to do a Christmas song this year, and I thought, well, if I’m gonna do one, I’m gonna do it for my dad. Something cool, something special,” he adds.

Fans got to see the moment Dylan played “Two Christmas Trees” for his dad thanks to social media.

“I said, ‘I’m gonna play this song for him and surprise him, but you’re not gonna get the emotional dad, you’re gonna get the dad that I’ve always had, the constructive criticism dad, “Hey you’re playing too hard” or “you’re singing too hard,”‘” Dylan explains. “And I wouldn’t have it any other way, because I mean, you don’t need a yes person in your life, you never get better with that, right? You’ve gotta have the guy that’s like, ‘Hey son, do it this way, do it like this.’ And so, yeah, he did the exact same thing I thought he would.”  

Dylan’s 8-year-old son, Beckett Robinson, sings on the track as well. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

